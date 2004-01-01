Where to watch Champions League final: Venues showing Liverpool vs Real Madrid in London

Fans around the world are gearing up to watch Saturday's Champions League final, which will see two European giants in Liverpool and Real Madrid battle it out for the trophy.
While there will be plenty of folks sticking up projectors in their front rooms to get the best view possible, in England's capital of London there will be plenty of supporters out on the town enjoying the match.
Stuck for a place to sit (or stand or jump) for the game? Here are a few suggestions for spots to check out on Saturday night.
Pubs, bars & events showing the 2021/22 Champions League final in London
- Boxpark - Croydon
- Greenwood - Redwood & Westwood, Victoria, London Bridge & Shepherd's Bush
- Pub on the Park - London Fields
- Duke of Edinburgh - Brixton
- Brigadiers - Bloomberg Arcade
- Belushi's - Camden, Greenwich, Shepard’s Bush, Hammersmith & London Bridge
- Skylight - Tobacco Dock & Peckham
- Hemingford Arms - Barnsbury
- The Coat & Badge - Putney
- The White Horse - Peckham
- The Rialto Casino & Backstage Bar - Leicester Square
- Long Arm Pub and Brewery - Finsbury
- Flying Horse - Finsbury
- Red Lion - Moorgate
- Angel City - City Road
- Rack and Tenter - Moorfields
- Sports Bar & Grill Old Street - Islington
- Beechwood - Shoreditch
- The Railway Tavern - Liverpool Street
- Tank and Paddle - Bishopsgate
- The Whitecross Tap - Banner Street
- Bounce - Old Street
- Roadtrip & The Workshop - Old Street
- Woodin's Shades - Bishopsgate
- The Kings Arms - Bishopsgate
- King's Stores - Bishopsgate
- Broadleaf - Old Broad Street
- Phoenix - Whitechapel
- MATCHBOX - Shoreditch
- Bar Kick - Shoreditch
- The Cornershop - Shoreditch
- Lord Raglan - St. Pauls
- New Moon - Bank
- Golden Fleece - Bank
- Pavilion End - Mansion House
- Three Tuns - Aldgate
- Sports Bar & Grill Farringdon - Farringdon
- Bell Bush Lane - Cannon Street
- The Sea Horse - Fleet Street
2021/22 Champions League final on TV
In the United Kingdom, every Champions League game is available to watch on BT Sport.
Every UEFA competition final has been made available to stream for free by BT at btsport.com and on their YouTube channel.
For those in the United States, the final will be shown on CBS and Paramount+ in English and Univision in Spanish.
What date & time is the 2021/22 Champions League final?
The Champions League final will be contested on Saturday, 28 May, and kicks off at 20:00 BST.
Source : 90min