Where to watch Champions League final: Venues showing Liverpool vs Real Madrid in London

Fans around the world are gearing up to watch Saturday's Champions League final, which will see two European giants in Liverpool and Real Madrid battle it out for the trophy.

While there will be plenty of folks sticking up projectors in their front rooms to get the best view possible, in England's capital of London there will be plenty of supporters out on the town enjoying the match.

Stuck for a place to sit (or stand or jump) for the game? Here are a few suggestions for spots to check out on Saturday night.

Pubs, bars & events showing the 2021/22 Champions League final in London

Boxpark - Croydon

- Croydon Greenwood - Redwood & Westwood, Victoria, London Bridge & Shepherd's Bush

- Redwood & Westwood, Victoria, London Bridge & Shepherd's Bush Pub on the Park - London Fields

- London Fields Duke of Edinburgh - Brixton

- Brixton Brigadiers - Bloomberg Arcade

- Bloomberg Arcade Belushi's - Camden, Greenwich, Shepard’s Bush, Hammersmith & London Bridge

- Camden, Greenwich, Shepard’s Bush, Hammersmith & London Bridge Skylight - Tobacco Dock & Peckham

- Tobacco Dock & Peckham Hemingford Arms - Barnsbury

- Barnsbury The Coat & Badge - Putney

- Putney The White Horse - Peckham

- Peckham The Rialto Casino & Backstage Bar - Leicester Square

- Leicester Square Long Arm Pub and Brewery - Finsbury

- Finsbury Flying Horse - Finsbury

- Finsbury Red Lion - Moorgate

- Moorgate Angel City - City Road

- City Road Rack and Tenter - Moorfields

- Moorfields Sports Bar & Grill Old Street - Islington

- Islington Beechwood - Shoreditch

- Shoreditch The Railway Tavern - Liverpool Street

- Liverpool Street Tank and Paddle - Bishopsgate

- Bishopsgate The Whitecross Tap - Banner Street

- Banner Street Bounce - Old Street

- Old Street Roadtrip & The Workshop - Old Street

- Old Street Woodin's Shades - Bishopsgate

- Bishopsgate The Kings Arms - Bishopsgate

- Bishopsgate King's Stores - Bishopsgate

- Bishopsgate Broadleaf - Old Broad Street

- Old Broad Street Phoenix - Whitechapel

- Whitechapel MATCHBOX - Shoreditch

- Shoreditch Bar Kick - Shoreditch

- Shoreditch The Cornershop - Shoreditch

- Shoreditch Lord Raglan - St. Pauls

- St. Pauls New Moon - Bank

- Bank Golden Fleece - Bank

- Bank Pavilion End - Mansion House

- Mansion House Three Tuns - Aldgate

- Aldgate Sports Bar & Grill Farringdon - Farringdon

- Farringdon Bell Bush Lane - Cannon Street

- Cannon Street The Sea Horse - Fleet Street

2021/22 Champions League final on TV

In the United Kingdom, every Champions League game is available to watch on BT Sport.

Every UEFA competition final has been made available to stream for free by BT at btsport.com and on their YouTube channel.

For those in the United States, the final will be shown on CBS and Paramount+ in English and Univision in Spanish.

What date & time is the 2021/22 Champions League final?

The Champions League final will be contested on Saturday, 28 May, and kicks off at 20:00 BST.