Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the current owners of Liverpool, have put the club up for sale.

The group has owned the Merseyside club since 2010 and has overseen the most successful period in the Reds' modern history following the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as manager in 2015. With FSG at the helm, Liverpool lifted their maiden Premier League title in 2020 and their sixth Champions League crown in 2019.

But FSG have decided to draw a hugely prosperous and profitable era to a close by entertaining "interested parties" with a "full sales presentation".

While there have been murmurs of FSG selling up, the news does come as a huge surprise. FSG have played a big role in the success of Liverpool both on and off the field over the past decade, with the club's infrastructure vastly improving during their tenure.

FSG's exit will, obviously, leave a huge void at Anfield and filling it will be no easy task for any potential buyer. But who's going to purchase the Reds? Here are several possibilities.

Who could buy Liverpool?

RedBird Capital Partners

FSG sold a 10% stake of the club to New York-based private investment firm RedBird Capital Partners in 2021 which saw Liverpool's value rise to £5.32bn.

This deal was initially established to bring about financial stability during the Covid-19 pandemic, but RedBird may be interested in buying the club outright. However, they did purchase AC Milan in the summer, and many will question whether they have the financial might to buy the Reds as well.

Unnamed Middle Eastern party

FSG were subject to a reported £3bn bid to buy the club from an unnamed Middle Eastern party just before Liverpool joined up for the European Super League in April 2021.

John W. Henry rebuffed the offer back then, but this unknown entity could return with an increased bid.

Thomas S. Ricketts

Thomas S. Ricketts is the co-founder of Incapital LLC and the current chairman of the Chicago Cubs.

Ricketts is believed to be interested in business ventures outside of the US and he was keen on acquiring Chelsea earlier this year. The possibility of owning Liverpool is one that'll surely entice him.

Sir Martin Broughton

Could Broughton make a comeback? The British businessman briefly served as Liverpool chairman in 2010 and is widely regarded as saving the club from the abyss as he facilitated the sale to FSG.

Broughton, a lifelong Chelsea fan, was keen on buying the Blues earlier this year and is unlikely to return to Merseyside. But, he's got the money.

Dubai Royal Family

The Dubai Royal Family have held a long interest in buying Liverpool, and they could return to the bidding table in 2022.

Tom Hicks and George Gillett pipped them to the post at the end of 2006, but the American pair came close to selling the club to the Dubai Royals a year later before the deal collapsed.

The Al-Maktoums were willing to purchase the club for £500m 15 years ago, and while a significantly larger bid will be required this time around, the Royals aren't exactly strapped for cash.