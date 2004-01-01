Who could Liverpool face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?

It's been a tumultuous start to the 2022/23 season for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, but they will again compete in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

After a chastening defeat to Napoli on the opening day, the Reds won their remaining five games to finish behind the Italians in second place.

Their domestic form has been patchy at best to start the new campaign and many will raise doubts as to whether Klopp's side should be regarded among the favourites to win their seventh Champions League crown.

The Reds were beaten finalists last time out, having won their sixth title in 2019. You can never write them off, and an impressive run of form in Group A means they'll be competing in the knockout phase.

Liverpool 2022/23 Champions League so far

Signs of Liverpool's troubles were evident on Matchday 1 as they were torn apart by a Napoli side that have since established themselves as a genuine contender to win this competition. The Reds were beaten 4-1 in Naples in what was the first of five straight victories in Group A for Luciano Spalletti's side.

While Napoli have earned admirers far and wide, Liverpool put their domestic struggles behind them to push the Italians all the way.

A big win was secured against Ajax thanks to a late Joel Matip header before back-to-back victories were picked up against Rangers, including a 7-1 thumping. Those wins eased the pressure on the Reds heading into their clash in Amsterdam, but Klopp's side prevailed nonetheless thanks to three goals within ten minutes either side of half-time.

While Liverpool did beat Napoli on the final matchday of the group stages to go level with them on points, it wasn't enough to overturn the head-to-head goal difference and the Reds finished second.

Liverpool 2022/23 Champions League last 16 potential opponents

After finishing second in the group, Liverpool will take on one of the eight group winners.

They cannot face English group winners Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham as they are from the same association. They will also not face Napoli, having already played them in the group stage.

Bayern Munich and Porto are potential options for the Reds right now as group winners. One of Real Madrid or RB Leipzig will win Group F and could face a trip to Anfield, while Paris-Saint Germain and Benfica are battling it out to come first in Group H.