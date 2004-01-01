Who is Ibrahima Konate? Things to know about the young French centre-back

Ibrahima Konate's stock has been quietly rising in Germany, and now it appears as though the RB Leipzig centre-back is close to taking the next step.

The Frenchman has attracted interest from all over Europe, but Liverpool are understood to be closing in on a deal to lure the 21-year-old over to Anfield ahead of the 2021/22 season to try to prevent a repeat of this year's injury crisis.

Let's take a look at what there is to know about Konate.

1. Sergio Ramos is his idol

Konate is a huge fan of Ramos | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Admitting to like Sergio Ramos isn't exactly the best way to make friends in Liverpool, but Konate never hides his admiration for the Real Madrid man.



In an interview with UMM, he spent a good few minutes waxing lyrical about Ramos and comparing him to Dragon Ball Z character Vegeta - the manga series is about as important to him as Ramos.



He also brought up Ramos in an earlier interview with Onze Mondial, in which he also admitted to studying both Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti as well.

2. He's ridiculously strong