Who Is Jeremy Doku? Things To Know About the Liverpool-Linked Anderlecht Prodigy

Liverpool are expected to make a renewed approach for emerging Anderlecht talent Jeremy Doku in the summer of 2021, having previously failed to land the teenage forward when at 16.

Doku emerged on the scene last season when he played five top flight games for Anderlecht and has made a further 24 first-team appearances so far in 2019/20. That has included a regular starting role since December, with the youngster getting a brace and an assist in his last game.

Liverpool are thought to have come close to signing Doku in 2018, only for intervention from Anderlecht officials to persuade the player it was too soon for him to move and that staying put at the Brussels club would be better for his immediate development.

It was reported towards the end of that year that Anderlecht chairman Marc Croucke personally reached out to Doku and pointed to the example of Charly Musonda as a warning, with Musonda having famously left for Chelsea aged 16 in 2012 and failing to kick on.

Those talks seem to have made a significant impact as Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad now reports that Anderlecht still have nothing to worry about because Doku wants to stay for ‘at least another year’ as his development continues apace.

He has a contract until 2022, the maximum length that can be give to a player so young, but the report also notes that Liverpool have not given up and are expected to make a fresh approach in 2021, a time when Doku may feel more ready to make that step up.

Who Is Jeremy Doku?

​

Doku is a 17-year-old winger who has been at Anderlecht since the age of 10, making the switch to Brussels from first club Beerschot in his home city of Antwerp.

The youngster has proven himself capable of playing on either flank this season and has played internationally for Belgium up to Under-21 level, despite his young age.

The Next Sadio Mane

​

Doku’s father spoke to the Belgian media about his son earlier this year, during which he lifted the lid on just how close the Liverpool deal was in 2018.

It included a visit to Liverpool’s training facilities to meet Jurgen Klopp, the players and legend Steven Gerrard, who was still an academy coach at the time.

Doku Sr. even said his preference was Liverpool because of the reception the family got.

“Trainer Klopp explained how he saw a potential successor to Sadio Mane in Jeremy,” the father said. “Steven Gerrard showed us videos with tactical analysis. At the training complex [Simon] Mignolet, Mane and [Georginio] Wijnaldum came to talk to us.”

How Does Doku Fit into Liverpool’s Plans?

​

Liverpool have little to no interest in paying enormous fees for the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho, not least because Klopp does not wish to guarantee starts to anyone, which a marquee player with a price tag in excess of £100m would understandably expect.

The January signing of Takumi Minamino was more of an indicator of the recruitment direction Liverpool are heading in, with the 25-year-old Japanese international representing a development player who will grow with the club, rather than arriving an elite star.

90min also understands that the emergence of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott has made Liverpool reluctant to do anything in the transfer market that risks blocking their chances of getting more regular first-team opportunities. It points to a preferred focus on promoting talent.

How Much Will Doku Cost?

​

Nieuwsblad suggests that Anderlecht might settle for €20m (£17.5m) to part with their starlet.

That is considerably less than some of the figures that have been paid for similar teenagers and are being quoted for others. Real Madrid agreed a €46m deal for Vinicius Junior when he was just 16, while Rodrygo made a similar €45m move to the Bernabeu.

When 16-year-old English prodigy Jude Bellingham leaves Birmingham City in the coming months, the transfer fee is expected to exceed £30m.

Which Clubs Are Interested in Doku?

​

It is not just Liverpool who are eyeing Doku, his father has namechecked several clubs, claiming that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are also interested.

Anderlecht’s Prolific Production Line

​

Anderlecht are famed for producing top-quality players, with the club’s academy ranks where the likes of Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans learned their trade.

