Who is Ramy Abbas Issa? Clients, relationship with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is one of the world's best footballers and as always that means he has some outspoken back room staff making noise behind him.

His most trusted confidante is Ramy Abbas Issa, his lawyer and advisor, who he met during the earlier stages of his career.

Who is Ramy Abbas Issa?

Ramy Abbas Issa was born in Colombia and graduated from the University of Leicester with a degree in law. He is half-Lebanese and has spent much of his days in recent years in the United Arab Emirates.

Abbas made plenty of contacts with internationals by helping fellow lawyer Breno Tannuri with the transfers of South American footballers, with Colombia star Juan Cuadrado's move to Chelsea being one.

Though he may be approaching the same notoriety as super agents like Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes, Abbas does not have a large group of players he looks over.

Ramy Abbas Issa & Mohamed Salah

Abbas is Salah's lawyer and advisor, rather than agent. While has previously registered as an agent in the past, he does not like that title.

The pair first met when they were introduced by Italian agent Cristina Marice. Salah was at Chelsea at the time and was looking to secure an exit from Stamford Bridge, having not broken into the starting XI under Jose Mourinho.

Tannuri was invited to a meeting with Salah and brought Abbas along. Abbas was introduced to Marice as a translator and Salah immediately warmed to him as he spoke Arabic.

When Salah thrived at Fiorentina, he removed Marice as his agent and replaced her with Abbas. He went to Roma and enjoyed more success, culminating in a transfer to Liverpool - in the FA's record, Abbas was the registered intermediary for the player and the buying club.

Abbas also has a penchant for posting cryptic messages on social media, usually in relation to talk around Salah's contract negotiations.

??????? — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 11, 2022

He posted a load of laughing emojis on Twitter after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the talks, claiming the ball is in Salah's court.

Mohamed Salah new Liverpool contract

Talks between Liverpool and Salah have been dragging on for a while and the two parties are still some way apart from a positive conclusion, 90min understands.

The Reds are willing to make the Egyptian the highest earning player at the club, but there is a reluctance over making him one of the Premier League's biggest earners.

Virgil van Dijk currently earns the most at Anfield, coming in at under £250,000 a week.