Liverpool are through to the last 16 of the 2021/22 Champions League, with fans now eagerly awaiting who the club's next opponent will be.

This is everything you need to know about the last 16 draw and which clubs are available to face...

How Liverpool qualified for the Champions League last 16

Liverpool became the first English club in Champions League history to win all six games in the group stage, underlining their credentials as one of the early favourites.

Things started with a dramatic 3-2 home win over AC Milan on matchday one, before thrashing Porto, edging a five-goal thriller against Atletico Madrid, enjoying more relaxing successive 2-0 wins over Porto and Atletico, before rounding off with a 2-1 win over Milan at Anfield.

Who Liverpool can get in the Champions League last 16 draw

The draw splits group winners and runners-up into seeds and non-seeds. At this stage all group winners will be kept apart, while no club be drawn with another from the same country. Liverpool also cannot be paired with Atletico Madrid by virtue of qualifying from the same group.

With Chelsea also obviously off the table, Liverpool will be randomly drawn against any of the other six group runners-up available to them. That means they will be facing one of PSG, Sporting CP, Inter, Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg or Villarreal/Atalanta.

The Reds are one of the favourites to lift the trophy and would fancy their chances against any opponent on any day. If there are any that would be better to avoid for now, it is PSG.

When is the Champions League last 16 draw?

UEFA will make the draw for the Champions League last 16 on Monday 13 December 2021. It will start from 11am in the UK (12pm CET) and will be live streamed on UEFA’s website.

When will the Champions League last 16 be played?.

Heading into 2022, last 16 first leg ties will be split across consecutive weeks on either 15/16 February or 22/23 February. The return legs will follow on 8/9 March or 15/16 March.

As group winners, Liverpool will have the advantage of playing the second leg at Anfield.

This is the first season in which the away goals rule has been scrapped, so extra-time is guaranteed if an aggregate score is level at the end of the second leg.

