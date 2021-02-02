Why Alisson Becker was not named in the Liverpool squad for Brighton clash

Liverpool have confirmed that Alisson Becker will miss their clash with Brighton on Wednesday evening due to illness.

The Reds face Brighton at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday and could move to within a point of Manchester United with a victory.

However, they will take on the Seagulls without regular number one Alisson, with Liverpool confirming on the official club website that he has been ruled out of the fixture due to illness.

Liverpool have not disclosed the extent or severity of Alisson's illness. The Reds have a crunch, top of the table clash with Manchester City fast approaching on Sunday and it is as yet unclear as to whether he will be available.

Should the Reds beat both Brighton and City, they would reduce Pep Guardiola's lead at the top of the Premier League to a single point.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has featured in 18 of Liverpool's 21 top flight matches this season, but 22-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher will deputise in his absence.

It will be just the second Premier League appearance of the young goalkeeper's career, with Adrian starting in the previous two top flight fixtures that Alisson has missed thus far this term. Adrian was named among the substitutes for the clash with Brighton.

Kelleher has made three first team appearances in three different competitions for Liverpool this season; the Carabao Cup third round victory over MK Dons, the Champions League group stage win over Ajax and the Premier League victory over Wolves.

He has a 100% win rate thus far for the Reds and is yet to concede a goal in senior football, earning particularly high praise for his performance against Ajax.

Although it was his shot stopping ability that shone during the Champions League win, Kelleher is renowned for his prowess with the ball at his feet, having spent his teenage years as an outfield player.