Why Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Turned Down January Move to Liverpool

​Liverpool saw a winter move for up-and-coming Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl rejected as the player is looking for a club where he can be a guaranteed starter.

20-year-old Fruchtl came through Bayern's youth ranks, having joined the club in 2014, and is currently the first team's third-choice stopper behind the legendary Manuel Neuer and former Stuttgart player Sven Ulreich.

While Germany Under-19 star Fruchtl has yet to make a senior appearance for Bayern, he is highly rated in Bavaria and was first called up to join the first team on the club's winter tour of Qatar at the age of just 15.

According to ​Sport1, ​Liverpool phoned up ​Bayern to ask about Fruchtl's availability in December, with a view to making the young star the club's number two behind inaugural Yachine Trophy winner Alisson Becker.

However, according to his advisor, Christian Rossner, Fruchtl is only interested in joining a club where he will be 'number one'.

Fruchtl ultimately stayed at Bayern during the January transfer window, but the club's plan remains to loan him out for 2020/21. With Alexander Nubel set to arrive in summer from Schalke to challenge (and eventually replace) Neuer, Fruchtl's chances of first-team minutes in Munich in the near future appear slim at best.

Liverpool signed Adrian last summer to replace long-serving goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, while the 33-year-old Spaniard has already seen a surprising amount of game time due to Alisson's early-season injury and later suspension.

The former West Ham star has won in all ten of his Premier League appearances this season, keeping two clean sheets, while he also impressed in the Reds' penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup back in August.

Adrian's contract is set to expire in 2021 - though with an option to extend for a further year - while Liverpool have also tested 21-year-old Irish youngster Caoimhín Kelleher in the Carabao Cup this season.



