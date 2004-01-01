Why Harvey Elliott is refusing to rely on help from Liverpool's senior players

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has revealed he doesn't want to rely on help from his older Reds team-mates, insisting he is 'not a kid anymore'.

With Thiago, 31, and Jordan Henderson, 32, both suffering with injuries this season, teenage Elliott has started the majority of his club's matches so far this season.

At the age of 19, he's comfortably the youngest first-team regular in what is just his second season as a permanent member of the senior Liverpool squad following a loan at Blackburn in 2020/21.

But while Elliott is happy to take some advice from his more experienced teammates, he's keen not to rely on their help too much, saying he should be old enough by now to solve his own problems.

“They put their arm around me and give me a helping hand if needed but at the same time I need to solve my own problems and I need to deal with it myself like a man,” he said.

“I am not a kid anymore, so I need to have that authority and make sure I stamp things out.



“If there are things I need to improve on then I need to improve on them and for me it’s just about making sure I do what I can do to get in the team and cement my spot.



“Everyone needs to be ready, fully confident, motivated and ready to go out and play because, at the end of the day, we’re going to need everyone. I feel fully confident and motivated.”

With Henderson and Thiago now fit again, Elliott, who was on the bench against Rangers in the Champions League this week, will have to keep performing well when he is given chances if he wants to regularly be in the starting XI going forward.