Why Liverpool Are Not Prioritising Midfield Signings Despite Expected Adam Lallana Exit

​ Liverpool are not expected to prioritise midfielders or a new goalkeeper in the transfer market ahead of next season, despite the probable departure of playmaker Adam Lallana and the questionable recent form of back-up stopper Adrian.





The Reds are not looking to make major changes. The balance of the existing squad is close to perfect and any recruitment will be about minimal disruption as much as it will be to strengthen.

Lallana is out of contract in June – how coronavirus delays will affect the specifics of that remains to be seen – and is widely expected to leave Anfield as a free agent. ​Leicester have been the club most heavily linked, which would mean reuniting with Brendan Rodgers.

But rather than replace the former Southampton star they paid £25m for in 2015, Liverpool’s plan appears to be for others to step up, including home-grown starlet Curtis Jones.

“I don’t think midfield is a priority for Klopp. He ’ s losing Lallana but I can see Jones playing a bigger role,” reporter James Pearce explained for The Athletic .

“The manager will also expect a lot more from [Naby] Keita,” he added.

A greater role for Jones next season ties into what 90min recently revealed about Liverpool’s hesitance to do anything that risks blocking his path to more first-team opportunities. The same can be said for Harvey Elliott, who may in time negate the need to go after a player like Sancho.

Pearce added that he sees Jones as now being much more ready for a greater senior role.

“Jones has massively kicked on – the contrast between him now and when he made his debut away to Wolves in the FA Cup is huge. Physically, he looks much better able to handle senior football now,” the popular journalist explained.

As for in goal, Adrian has come under fire for a number of errors this season, including contributing to Liverpool’s elimination from the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

But there appear to be no plans to dispense with the Spaniard and look elsewhere for a back-up to number one Alisson, with home-grown Caoimhin Kelleher expected to leave on loan in pursuit of first-team experience rather than step up to number two.

“The plan is for Kelleher to go out on loan next season,” Pearce said.

“Despite Adrian's recent errors, I'm not aware that Klopp's in the market for another keeper. The back-up keeper role is such a difficult one to fill. I think experience is important, especially with the pressure/scrutiny of playing for LFC.”

Where incomings are concerned, Liverpool have been most heavily linked with Timo Werner. The RB Leipzig forward is a more affordable and attainable option than the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho, who, while both excellent players, are considered way too expensive.

But it is still thought that talks over Werner have not progressed beyond ‘informal’.

