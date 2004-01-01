Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Should Win Premier League Player of the Season

Trent Alexander-Arnold should win the Premier League Player of the Season award because he was the best two-way player on the title-winning team.

Not only was he incredible on the attacking end – his 13 assists were the second-highest tally in the league – but he was also a key part of their stingy defence, as they conceded the league's lowest tally of 33 goals.

While Liverpool's attack receives much of the acclaim from fans, their backline's contributions cannot be underestimated. Ten clean sheets in 12 games from December to February helped to solidify their title credentials, with Leicester, Manchester United and Tottenham all held scoreless.

The 21-year-old played his part, starting every one of those games and nullifying the offensive impact of his opponents. Always defensively vigilant and focused, he never looked seriously troubled, even when he came up against the likes of Anthony Martial and Heung-min Son.

On the attacking end, only Kevin de Bruyne racked up more assists than the right-back's 13, and he chipped in with four goals himself. The young Englishman has continued to go from strength to strength, becoming an increasingly effective attacking threat.

Whether it was his match-winning display against the Foxes on Boxing Day, where he produced two inch-perfect crosses, or his sumptuous free kick at Stamford Bridge, he proved to many that he's now become a complete attacking threat.

In a team that possesses a lethal goalscoring frontline, Alexander-Arnold's creativity and passing range are clearly the most potent weapon the Reds have in tearing apart organised backlines. Few are capable of making the passes he can; whether its a long, raking diagonal pass to switch the play quickly, or a defence-splitting through ball to one of his forwards.

It's no wonder that many of their attacks originate from the right wing, and the fact that he's put in more crosses (382) than any other player in the league – averaging just over ten a game – underlines the reliance on him to set up goalscoring chances for his teammates.

It certainly looks so easy for him to ping an inch-perfect pass regardless of his positioning; from being able to instantly set up a counter-attack to sending in a cross that takes out an entire defence. His ability to consistently manipulate the ball as he wishes emphasises how the 21-year-old has elevated his game to a level that few in his position and at his age can match.

Given that much of the creative responsibilities rest on his young shoulders, with teammates seeking him out whenever he's in an advanced position, his importance to Jürgen Klopp's side cannot be underestimated.

Being able to contribute on both ends in a team that swept the other 19 clubs to win the Premier League title by a whopping 18 points should make him worthy of consideration. No other Liverpool player can claim to have had the same level of impact on his team's attack and backline simultaneously.

It should be noted that the other candidates are all known to be effective at one end of the pitch, whether it's for their ability in their attacking half or, in Nick Pope's case, saving goals. None of them can excel at both - except for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He would be a worthy winner of the Player of the Season award - now it's up to you, the fans, to decide for yourselves.