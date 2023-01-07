Liverpool's FA Cup third-round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday night was a breathless, enthralling affair which ended in a 2-2 draw thanks to the intervention - or lack thereof - from the video assistant referee.

As Toti Gomes wheeled away in the 81st minute, shirt in hand and teammates soon swarming to celebrate the third time Wolves had put the ball in Liverpool's net, the assistant referee's flag was raised on the far side of the pitch.

It took the unwitting Toti some time to realise his 'winner' wouldn't be allowed. After an even longer review from the VAR officials, plenty of people are yet to understand why the decision to chalk off Toti's flick was upheld.

Why was Wolves' goal against Liverpool disallowed?

Matheus Nunes didn't score or provide the assist but is the integral figure in the ruling out of Toti's goal. The second-half substitute took the corner which kickstarted all the kerfuffle, collecting the ball which bounced off his teammate Hwang Hee-chan after coming back from what the assistant referee deemed to be an offside position.

Thereafter, Toti expertly contorted his body to divert Hwang's mishit shot into the net but the offence - in the eyes of the on-pitch officials at least - had already taken place.

As with every goal, VAR cast their expert eyes over the incident. However, despite the presence of five cameras, Mike Dean and his video team didn't have an available angle with Nunes - the individual accused of being offside - in the frame.

As there was no evidence to overturn the on-field decision, Wolves' goal wasn't awarded and the score remained 2-2. As neither side scored again before the final whistle, the tie will be decided by a replay.

Reaction to Wolves' disallowed goal vs Liverpool

The immediate reaction of many onlookers was pure confusion as the TV camera angles - much like those provided to VAR - didn't capture Nunes coming back from the corner, leaving fans perplexed as to how Toti could be flagged offside when numerous Liverpool players were between the centre-back and their goal.

This is the utter farce of VAR. we’re at the game and we have no idea who was offside. It could be Lord Lucan for all we know. — Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) January 7, 2023

The perceived sense of injustice was stoked further by Toti's involvement in another controversial offside decision earlier in the match. By making a deliberate attempt to go for the ball, Toti played Mohamed Salah onside, allowing the Egyptian to fairly score Liverpool's second of the night.

Salah is apparently not offside here, Liverpool goal stands.



Toti is apparently offisde here, Wolves goal disallowed.



Make it make sense!#LIVWOL#FACup#var pic.twitter.com/pYguj9niYT — BWFC714 (@bwfc714) January 7, 2023

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui claimed to have evidence from a "tactical camera" which showed Nunes was onside when he collected the ball.