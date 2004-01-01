Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds snatch win in stoppage time

Liverpool just about capitalised on Chelsea's stumble in the title race on Saturday, beating Wolves 1-0 at Molineux deep into injury time.

Thomas Tuchel's Premier League leaders were beaten 3-2 by West Ham in the day's early kick-off, gifting the Reds the chance to go top before Manchester City played Watford later this evening.

And Liverpool took three points back to Merseyside thanks to a 95th-minute winner from substitute Divock Origi.

The first chance of a lifeless first half came just before the 30-minute mark when Thiago dinked one over the top of the Wolves defence for Trent Alexander-Arnold to latch onto, but he skied his volley.

That attack kicked Liverpool into life as they began to put more pressure on their hosts. Mohamed Salah made a couple of openings on the edge of the Wolves area before Alexander-Arnold crossed for Diogo Jota, though he couldn't keep his close-range header on target.

And the Reds were denied a certain lead moments later when Andy Robertson's cross looked destined to be tapped in by Salah, but Romain Saiss just about got back in time to divert it away from goal.

The closest Wolves came in the first half was when a cross from Rayan Ait-Nouri nearly reached Adama Traore, but Alisson got his body in front of it and the teams went in level at the break.

Liverpool came close to taking the lead once again just after the break. Salah volleyed a high Alexander-Arnold corner to Thiago inside the six-yard box. The Spaniard's initial effort was blocked on the line by Raul Jimenez, and his instinctive rebound by Jose Sa.

Wolves nearly took the lead against the run of play when Hwang Hee-Chan set up Leander Dendoncker, but the Belgian was denied by Alisson.

Immediately at the other end, Sa completely wiped out Saiss to set Jota through on goal, but somehow the former Wanderers attacker fired straight into Conor Coady's groin when given an age to pick literally any spot of his choosing.

Max Kilman got his body in front of an Origi shot to keep the scores level, and Sa made a great instinctive stop to keep Mane out.

Salah managed to swivel away from Ruben Neves and find space for a low shot, but Sa was again equal to it.

But in the 95th minute, Salah managed to pick out Origi and the Belgian striker fired under the Wolves stopper to seal a memorable win.

Wolves player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Coady spared Sa's blushes | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Jose Sa (GK) - 5/10 - One of the only real times he was called into action was when he cleared out Saiss for no reason. Lucky not to be punished for that but made amends with other saves.



Max Kilman (CB) - 7/10 - Been linked with an England call-up in recent weeks and easy to see why. Great distribution playing on his weak side and wasn't fazed by his battles with Mane and Robertson.



Conor Coady (CB) - 7/10 - Bit sloppy on the ball and stepped up too high on a couple of occasions, but was generally fine and made a crucial block.



Romain Saiss (CB) - 6/10 - Shut down Salah as much as humanly possible.

2. Wing-backs & midfielders

Ait-Nouri had a good game | David Rogers/GettyImages

Nelson Semedo (RWB) - 4/10 - Hard to believe he played for Barcelona. Easy to believe he was one of the worst players on the pitch in a game Barcelona lost 8-2. Wasn't great here both on and off the ball.



Ruben Neves (CM) - 5/10 - Won most of his physical duels but couldn't quite pick the lock.



Leander Dendoncker (CM) - 5/10 - Ran around like a headless chicken for the most part and was very trigger-happy. Was lucky that a clumsy foul stopped Jota running through in the first half.



Rayan Ait-Nouri (LWB) - 7/10 - Helped out Saiss in dealing with Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

3. Forwards

It was a mixed day for Traore | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Adama Traore (RW) - 4/10 - The most confusing footballer in the world. Enjoyed some success carrying the ball up the pitch early on but had little direct impact on it after. Mainly used to win fouls on the break.



Raul Jimenez (CF) - 4/10 - Isolated, but was poor when he did receive the ball. Made a goal-saving clearance, however.



Hwang Hee-Chan (LW) - 3/10 - Rarely involved at all. Was quieter than Ait-Nouri on the left wing and the chance he created came from the right.

4. Substitutes

Joao Moutinho (CM, 79' for Hwang) - 5/10



Francisco Trincao (RW, 88' for Traore) - N/A



Ki-Jana Hoever (LWB, 90' for Ait-Nouri) - N/A

Liverpool player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alexander-Arnold was heavily involved | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - 5/10 - Distribution was questionable at times but didn't have much to do.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 7/10 - Dangerous for sure, but lacked a teammate to convert the chances he created.



Joel Matip (CB) - 5/10 - A few instances where his passing was wayward and he failed to help out Van Dijk with winning second balls.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 6/10 - Far more reliable than his centre-back partner. Only glaring error was when he was outmuscled by Traore and there's no shame in that.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Grew into the game and had success overlapping Mane.

6. Midfielders

Thiago was in control | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM) - 5/10 - Not his finest game, but he didn't particularly lose the midfield battle either.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - 4/10 - Was adventurous with his passing, desperately trying to find a way to break Wolves down. Not that this is a compliment, mind.



Thiago (CM) - 7/10 - More efficient and careful on the ball than the Liverpool captain.

7. Forwards

It was a frustrating day for Salah | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 8/10 - Made great runs, set up teammates, got into good positions, but just couldn't find the net himself.



Diogo Jota (CF) - 5/10 - Looked good in transition but similarly couldn't quite grab a goal. Unforgivable miss in the second half.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 4/10 - Played on the periphery and his main use was acting as a decoy for Robertson. Should have done better with his chance late on.

8. Substitutes

Divock Origi (CF, 68', for Henderson) - 7/10 - Super-sub to the rescue again.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (LW, 82' for Jota) - N/A



James Milner (CM, 96' for Salah) - N/A