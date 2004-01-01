Wolves 3-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds shambles continues with heavy loss

Wolves capitalised on another awful Liverpool performance to run out 3-0 winners at Molineux thanks to Joel Matip's own goal and strikes from Craig Dawson and Ruben Neves.

Matip deflected cross off the post and in just five minutes into proceedings before Dawson smashed home as the Reds failed to clear a free kick.

A clinical counter attack in the second half saw Neves stroll into the box to convert Adama Traore's pass, lifting Wolves out of the relegation zone and into 15th, nine points behind Liverpool in tenth.

Julen Lopetegui's side made a brilliant start as they went 2-0 up inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Hwang Hee-chan collected Matheus Nunes' punt over the top and his cross found its way past Alisson, deflecting off Matip, onto the post and in.

The lead was doubled in the 12th minute. Ruben Neves' free kick was collected in the box by Matheus Cunha, whose cross flicked off Joe Gomez and into trouble. Max Kilman's header was blocked but Dawson eventually lashed the ball powerfully into the roof of the net.

Liverpool's recent malaise continued at Molineux with some horribly sloppy play, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo completing just seven accurate passes between them in the first half. Jose Sa was required to keep out Nunez, who saw his curling effort beaten away after being played in by Thiago.

Matip's rough afternoon as some sleepy defending nearly allowed Nunes to net Wolves' third, but the 24-year-old could only shoot straight at Alisson.

Liverpool found some renewed attacking vigour in the second half as Naby Keita fired towards goal and into Kilman via a deflection. The visitors asked for a penalty but were left frustrated without one.

Goalscorer Dawson was in a generous mood at the back as he gifted the ball straight to Gakpo. The Netherlands international picked out Salah on the right, but his finish lacked force and drifted harmlessly wide.

Nunez latched onto a long ball over the top to bare down on goal, but he shot straight at Sa before Wolves killed the game off with a third goal on the counter attack.

Substitute Joao Moutinho won possession and sent a raking ball through to Adama Traore. The winger timed his pass perfectly for the untracked Neves to waltz through a

Wolves player ratings

The finishing touch | Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

GK: Jose Sa - 7/10 - Made a few saves at important junctures in the game.

RB: Nelson Semedo - 7/10 - Solid in defence and cleared his lines frequently.

CB: Craig Dawson - 7/10 - Did belt in an absolute barnstormer of a strike but was also culpable of the odd defensive brain-fart here and there.

CB: Max Kilman - 8/10 - Made a couple of crucial blocks in the box and enjoyed causing some chaos in Liverpool's box at set pieces.

LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7/10 - Often on hand to clear danger out at the back and displayed some quick feet at times.

RM: Hwang Hee-chan - 6/10 - Played an important role in the opener, with his cross hitting Matip and going in. Industrious before being forced off through injury.

CM: Ruben Neves - 8/10 - Consistently broke play up with tackles to keep the visitors at the bay. Got forward to run onto Traore's pass and finished well past Alisson.

CM: Mario Lemina - 7/10 - A little looser with the ball than most of his teammates but didn't lack work rate.

LM: Matheus Nunes - 7/10 - Sharp on the ball and helped keep Liverpool's right hand side of Salah and Alexander-Arnold quiet.

ST: Pablo Sarabia - 6/10 - A nice dribble here and there, but a few others impressed more-so than Sarabia.

ST: Matheus Cunha - 7/10 - Made a few darting runs and looked a threat in behind.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (42' for Hwang) - 7/10 - His pace opened up the game late in the game. Held the ball long enough before setting up Neves.

Joao Moutinho (60' for Sarabia) - 7/10 - Wonderful ball through to Traore set up Wolves' third. Kept Wolves ticking over until full time.

Raul Jimenez (60' for Cunha) - 6/10 - Had a couple of shooting opportunities and pressed well up front.

Manager

Julen Lopetegui - 8/10 - Managed to effectively nullify Liverpool's attacking threat while exposing their extreme defensive frailties.

Liverpool player ratings

Oh dear | MB Media/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - 6/10 - Made a couple of stops but was largely powerless to stop anything soaring past him.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4/10 - A little too weak in defensive situations and set piece delivery was off.

CB: Joel Matip - 2/10 - Gave away a goal with bad positioning early on. Tried to bring Liverpool forward and played one or two nice passes, but kept gifting Wolves opportunities.

CB: Joe Gomez - 4/10 - Did win plenty in the air but struggled with Matip doing little help beside him.

LB: Andy Robertson - 5/10 - Didn't lack fight and took on four shots without success.

CM: Naby Keita - 4/10 - Got into some very promising positions but poor finishing let him down consistently.

CM: Stefan Bajcetic - 5/10 - Showed some grit in midfield to clean up loose ball but was overwhelmed like the rest of Liverpool's midfielders.

CM: Thiago - 4/10 - Fired some nice passes into the frontline but didn't offer much when Wolves pressed forward.

RW: Mohamed Salah - 4/10 - Took on a couple of shots but neither were totally convincing. Needs more help around him.

ST: Darwin Nunez - 4/10 - Got in on goal a couple of times but failed to make Wolves pay. A familiar story.

LW: Cody Gakpo - 3/10 - Needs to show some physicality and get off the fringes of the game. Little to no impact.

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson (65' for Keita) - 5/10 - Barked at his teammates a bit but the game had pretty much gone already.

Harvey Elliott (77' for Bajcetic) - N/A

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (85' for Gakpo) - N/A

James Milner (85' for Thiago) - N/A

Kostas Tsimikas (85' for Robertson) - N/A

Manager

Jurgen Klopp - 3/10 - Needs to find some remedies to this awful run Liverpool are on. They look sheepish and without direction at a crucial part of the season. Will welcome the imminent returns of a few injured first teamers.

Player of the Match - Ruben Neves