Wolves claim to have proof Toti's disallowed winner at Liverpool was not offside

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui claims that he and his staff have proof that Toti's disallowed winner in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Liverpool in the FA Cup should have stood.
A much-changed and youthful Wanderers side put in an impressive display at Anfield, though Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-chan's goals were helped a little by a dawdling Alisson.
Strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah helped the Reds secure a replay at Molineux, but the visitors could have won it late on.
A potential winner from Toti was ruled out as Matheus Nunes, who had taken a corner just beforehand, was deemed to have been offside.
However, the Wolves bench were viewing the game with a tactical camera that was not accessible to the VAR, and from that angle, Nunes appeared to have been onside.
"The offside that we had - we have seen it, the offside doesn’t exist, I’m sorry," Lopetegui said post-match.
"It’s impossible. Someone has told him [the referee] it’s offside, but we’ve seen the images, it doesn’t exist. The decision is wrong. I make mistakes every day, and sometimes they do too. It is a pity, because I’m sorry, it’s not offside."
When asked how he could be so sure of such a claim, Lopetegui replied: "Our tactical camera - at the time I have seen the replay and it was [even] better in the dressing room."
