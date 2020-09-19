Wolves Confirm Signing of Liverpool Youngster Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever, for a fee which could reportedly rise to £13m after add-ons.

Hoever joined Liverpool's academy from Ajax in 2018, and went on to make his senior debut the following season in an EFL Cup tie - against Wolves at Molineux.

He impressed in that match, and found himself thrust into a more senior role by Jurgen Klopp in 2019/20. He made three first-team appearances, scoring in a victory against MK Dons last September.

Ki-Jana Hoever becomes our fourth summer addition.



✍️? — Wolves (@Wolves) September 19, 2020

The versatile defender, who can play right-back or centre-back, has now become Wolves' fourth summer signing.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “Ki is a young player who can play both centre-back and right-back, with high potential to become a top footballer.

“He played against Wolves in the FA cup game in 2019 when he was only 16 years old, and impressed us very much. Ki is a talent we have bought for the long-term future, but he can also give the first team a fresh and potent option immediately. Welcome to the pack, Ki.”