Wolves will reportedly try their hand at continuing their recent business with Liverpool by pursuing a deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Thiago Alcantara arrived at Anfield this summer to much fanfare - and admitted jealously from the rest of the Premier League - which has thrown the future of the 27-year-old into doubt.

Since joining from Arsenal in the summer of 2017, the midfielder has been forced to play a bit-part role with the Reds, struggling to nail down a starting berth and often consigned to an impact role off the bench. He made 35 Premier League outings in his debut season, but only started 17, which is a similar story to last term where he started just 17 of his 30 top-flight appearances.

Fitness issues and form have played their part, but with new faces walking through the door he could be used even more sparingly this season. As a result, the Mirror have claimed Wolves will attempt to take advantage of the uncertainty and lure him to Molineux this summer.

If they are to, then Liverpool will want to recoup 'as much of' the fee they initially paid Arsenal. There is some confusion here, as that price is quoted at £25m, although Liverpool paid £35m to the Gunners three years ago. Either way, they won't let him go cheap as he has three years remaining on his deal.

Wolves have money to spend after selling Diogo Jota to the Reds for a fee that could rise to £45m after certain add-ons and bonuses are met. Ki-Jana Hoever moved the other way in a separate £10m move.

One caveat to the future of Oxlade-Chamberlain is the proposed departure of Georginio Wijnaldum. Barcelona are being heavily linked to the Dutchman, who has just one year left on his deal, thus if he is to leave for La Liga then the Englishman will have less concerns about his future. However, if Wijnaldum is to leave, then Barça must sell players first.

Source : 90min