Wolves have been credited with an interest in a move for Georginio Wijnaldum, as the Liverpool midfielder's contract continues to tick down.

The Dutch midfielder has been an integral part of the Reds' near Champions League and Premier League winning team, but his current Anfield deal expires in June 2021 and he is yet to agree an extension.

Disappointed we couldn’t end the year with three points. We'll be ready to have a good start to 2021 #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/IHxvULTSDm — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 30, 2020

He will be free to negotiate with overseas clubs regarding a free summer transfer in January, and Barcelona - managed by Wijnaldum's former national team boss Ronald Koeman - havelong been touted as a potential destination for the midfielder.

However, according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Mirror), Wolves are also considering a move for the 30-year-old.

Wijnaldum could be seen as a potential replacement for Joao Moutinho. The Wolves midfielder featured in every Premier League game for Nuno Espirito Santo's side during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons - but celebrated his 34th birthday in September.

Liverpool and Wolves have a recent history of doing deals, with Diogo Jota moving to Merseyside in the summer of 2020 in an initial £41m deal, and teenager Ki-Jana Hoever moving in the opposite direction.

Wijnaldum has won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool | Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Wijnaldum was one of Jurgen Klopp's first signings as Liverpool boss, moving to Anfield for £23m in 2016, and Klopp has always maintained his desire to keep hold of the midfielder.

"I cannot really say a lot about that. I would be happy if he would stay here. I am pretty happy with Gini as you can see when you look at most of the line-ups," Klopp said in November.

"He played always good, that's why he's played the amount of games he has. I cannot remember a lot of bad games to be honest."

Wijnaldum has been offered a new deal by Liverpool, and was recently reported to have asked the club for more time to make up his mind.