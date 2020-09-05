Wolves Nearing £10m Signing of Liverpool's Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Liverpool's Ki-Jana Hoever as Nuno Espirito Santo continues reshaping his squad before the 5 October transfer window deadline.

Attending to their business quite late this window, Wolves have brought in Porto striker Fábio Silva, Lyon full-back Marcal and goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on permanent deals, while also securing the loan capture of attacking midfielder Vitinha, also, unsurprisingly, from Porto.

Exclusive: Wolves set to sign Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever for around £10million #lfc #wwfc https://t.co/dsbIBBU9y7 — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) September 18, 2020

One position that had not yet been addressed was right-back, an area that had become light on bodies when Matt Doherty left to join Tottenham for £15m.

As per the Daily Mail, Santo's side are closing in on Liverpool's 18-year-old defender to plug that gap, in a deal thought to be worth around £10m. Hoever boasts versatility across the backline, having more regularly been fielded as a centre-back.

The Dutchman has only made four senior appearances for the Reds since joining from Ajax, but one of those came in last season's FA Cup where he became the youngest player to represent the club in the competition.

It was expected that the youngster would be sent out on loan this season as opposed to a permanent deal, given he just recently put pen to paper on a long-term deal. However, the money being offered by Wolves has seemingly been too good to refuse and a new challenge awaits the Netherlands Under-18 international.