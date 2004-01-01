Wolves Open to Selling Adama Traore Amid Liverpool, Man City & Barcelona Interest

Wolves have not ruled out selling star winger Adama Traore this summer if a high enough offer comes in for the 24-year-old Spaniard, a player that both Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with at various points.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have each previously praised Traore after games against Wolves and his pace could make the former Barcelona academy graduate a potential asset for big clubs.

Klopp once labelled Traore ‘unplayable’ and ‘unbelievable’, while Guardiola said he is like a ‘motorcycle’ and that it is ‘almost impossible’ to stop him.

Wolves are in a strong position regarding Traore’s future given that he still has three years left on his current contract at Molineux. But the Daily Mail reports that the west midlands club have not ruled out selling the player they bought from Middlesbrough for £18m in 2018.

It would, however, have to be an offer that is high enough to pique their interest.

90min revealed back in January that Wolves will not consider anything less than £70m for Traore, shortly after the player shone in a 3-2 win over Manchester City in December.



At that time, City asked to be kept informed of any developments on Traore’s future. Liverpool, who are looking for careful additions to their Premier League title-winning squad, have also had an eye on him, while former club Barcelona have taken an interest in the player they discovered aged eight.

The issue is whether any club has the resources in the current climate to offer £70m, or whether Wolves would be willing to lower their asking price. Neither scenario is particularly likely.

Having already secured the arrival of a winger in the shape of Ferran Torres, Manchester City’s priority in the transfer market is currently another centre-back in addition to their £40m capture of Nathan Ake. Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is their primary target.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were unwilling to go as high as £50m in their pursuit of Timo Werner, ultimately losing out to Chelsea in that particular transfer saga. The Reds’ owners are being extremely careful with money this summer and their only new arrival, Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas, has been offset by the similarly valued sale of Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!