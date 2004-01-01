Wolves' stance on Liverpool's interest in Matheus Nunes

Wolves are currently unaware of Liverpool's reported interest in midfielder Matheus Nunes, sources have told 90min.

Nunes joined Wolves from Sporting CP back in August for a club-record fee of £38m, despite being heavily linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer.

In recent days, reports in England have claimed that Liverpool still want to sign Nunes and will make a fresh approach for him this summer, believing a £44m offer should be enough to finally bring him to Merseyside.

But 90min understands that Wolves are unaware of any clubs registering an interest in Nunes, and they see him as a long-term part of their future at Molineux anyway.

Julen Lopetegui recently commented on Nunes being linked with an exit, insisting that the midfielder is happy at Wolves and they are not considering letting him go.

"We can say that Matheus is our player, he’s a Wolves player and he’s so happy to be here," Lopetegui said.

Nunes has played 16 times for Wolves in all competitions so far this season, while his next game could ironically come at Anfield in their FA Cup clash with Liverpool this weekend.

Liverpool's midfielder search has continued with their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid are also competing for the teenager's signature.