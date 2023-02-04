Wolves take dig at Jurgen Klopp with hilarious Twitter post

Wolves' social media team have teased Jurgen Klopp with a Twitter post following Liverpool's 3-0 loss at Molineux.

The Reds were thrashed on Saturday afternoon as their miserable season continued, falling to tenth place in the Premier League table.

An early own goal from Joel Matip was swiftly followed by a debut strike from Craig Dawson, before Ruben Neves finished the job at the end of a quick counter attack in the second half.

Klopp's furious post-match press conference saw him dismiss Wolves' third goal out of hand, stating: "The third goal I don't count because it was the first time they passed the halfway line in the second half. The other two goals, going into a game with all the things we said during the week and before the game, then this is the start, is horrible."

The people behind Wolves' social media accounts saw an opportunity to poke fun at Klopp's strange comments, posting a re-jigged final score graphic in which Neves' goal had been chalked off.

Wolves' social media team are no strangers to this sort of sh*thousery. Earlier this season, their Nottingham Forest counterparts posted a provocative picture of Emmanuel Dennis playing with some wolves alongside the caption 'playtime' prior to their meeting at Molineux.

Neves scored the only goal of that game to hand Wolves a 1-0 win, with the club responding with a picture of an axe chopping down a tree accompanied by the caption 'playtime's over'.