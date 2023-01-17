Wolves vs Liverpool - FA Cup replay: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

An entertaining cup tie ended in controversy two Saturdays ago when Wolves thought they'd taken the lead late on at Liverpool only to be denied by some shoddy camera work and incompetent officiating.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup third round to set up this replay, with Jurgen Klopp's side in desperate need of a victory to restore some positive feeling around the club after they were thumped 3-0 by Brighton at the weekend.

The Reds are a shell of their apex under the German, and Julen Lopetegui's resurgent Wolves will be smelling blood when the Merseyside club visit Molineux on Tuesday night. A spot in the fourth round and a trip to the Amex is up for grabs.

Where are Wolves vs Liverpool playing?

Location: Wolverhampton, England

Wolverhampton, England Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium Date: Tuesday 17 January

Tuesday 17 January Kick-off Time: 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

BBC One

BBC iPlayer

United States

ESPN+

Canada

Sportsnet

Wolves team news

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore are all long-term absentees, while Diego Costa is a doubt for Tuesday's replay.

Lopetegui left Goncalo Guedes out of the weekend's victory against West Ham, but the Spaniard confirmed that was a tactical choice and the Portuguese winger is poised to come back in on Tuesday.

A Premier League clash against Manchester City is on the horizon, so Lopetegui is expected to rotate his starting XI for this cup tie. Joao Moutinho is unlikely to be risked after picking up a knock at the weekend. New signing Mario Lemina is ineligible as he was not registered for the initial tie.

Wolves predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Wolves starting XI (4-3-3): Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Hodge, Neves, Nunes; Guedes, Jimenez, Cunha.

Liverpool team news

Klopp named a strong starting XI for the tie at Anfield with January arrival Cody Gakpo making his debut for the Reds, though has admitted he will make some changes this time around.

The Dutchman should retain his place on Tuesday after Darwin Nunez missed the defeat at Brighton with an unspecified injury.

Stefan Bajcetic could come in for the out of sorts Fabinho in midfield, while Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and Fabio Carvalho are all expected to make their way into Klopp's team in midweek.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined for the visitors.

Liverpool starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Bajcetic, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Carvalho.

Wolves vs Liverpool score prediction

Back-to-back Premier League defeats have left Liverpool in a state of disarray following a brief resurgence either side of the World Cup break. The Reds are a deeply flawed outfit, and the arrival of Gakpo is simply not enough to alleviate their woes.

Wolves, meanwhile, are back to their dull, functional and efficient best following Lopetegui's arrival. They've conceded just three goals in their last four Premier League outings, and although Liverpool breached the Wolves defence twice at Anfield, the projected absence of Nunez and all the chaos he creates should make life easier for the hosts.

Supporters shouldn't expect the entertainment of the Anfield tie, with Wolves set to deepen Liverpool's misery with a slender win on Tuesday night.

Prediction: Wolves 1-0 Liverpool