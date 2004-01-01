Wolves vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool travel to Wolves on Saturday afternoon, aiming to maintain the pressure on the two sides above them in the Premier League.

The Reds have been in scintillating form in recent weeks. Since falling to a 3-2 defeat at West Ham before the November international break, Jurgen Klopp's side have won four on the bounce in all competitions - during in which time they've put four past Arsenal, Southampton and Everton.

By contrast, their hosts on Saturday seem to have forgotten where the goal is, having gone two matches without scoring. Goal-less draws against Norwich and Burnley have followed five wins, one draw and one defeat in the last seven league outings, however - there's a reason Bruno Lage's side are placed an impressive sixth in the table heading into the next round of games.

Here's 90min's preview of the encounter.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool on TV



When is kick off? Saturday 4 December, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Molineux Stadium

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, BBC Final Score (UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day (UK)

Who's the referee? Chris Kavanagh

Who's the VAR? Jonathan Moss

Wolves team news

Ruben Neves served his suspension in the hosts' 0-0 draw with Burnley last time out, so will come back into the side for this one.

Daniel Podence was still in isolation for Wolves' last outing, although Lage insists he is hopeful of his forward's return to the squad soon. Meanwhile, the 45-year-old will certainly have to make do without long-term absentees Willy Boly, Jonny and Pedro Neto.

Liverpool team news

Klopp doesn't seem to have any fresh injury concerns heading into Saturday's clash - although that's not to say he doesn't have any at all.

Liverpool must once more make do without Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino, which will of course result in a similar lineup that has been so dominant of late.

Wolves vs Liverpool head to head record



Courtesy of Wolves' own glory days in the mid-20th century, the record between these two clubs doesn't read as one-sidedly as you may expect. Liverpool have come out on top 55 times in their 108 meetings, with Wolves winning 36, and 17 draws.

Saturday's hosts' period of domination in the fixture came in the 1930s and 1950s, however. Recent years have favoured the Reds much more. Apart from two 2-1 FA Cup defeats in the January 2017 and 2019, Liverpool have won every encounter since the beginning of 2011.

Klopp's men are currently on a run of five consecutive victories against Saturday's opposition with an aggregate scoreline of 10-1, most recently earning a 1-0 win at Molineux back in March.

Wolves vs Liverpool score prediction

Seeing as this isn't the FA Cup, it's probably safe to go with a Liverpool win here.

While it's always true that football is played on grass and not paper, it's impossible to ignore the form that Reads have behind them. To hit four in three consecutive Premier League fixtures is evidence of the confidence and quality they ooze, while also proving their capabilities of turning the screw on their opponents.

Wolves will put up a tough test, of course. Lage's side now have three consecutive clean sheets heading into Saturday's clash, but it's simply clear to see that Liverpool - and the other two that make up that top three - are a cut above the rest. It should be a very watchable battle between two good sides, although one is certainly better than the other.

Prediction: Wolves 1-3 Liverpool