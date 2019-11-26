Xabi Alonso Acquitted of Tax Fraud in Madrid After Winning Case Against Spanish Authorities

​Real Sociedad B manager Xabi Alonso has been acquitted of three counts of tax fraud between 2010 and 2012.

Alonso faced over two years in prison if he was found guilty of the offences, which dated back to his time with Real Madrid.

He has always maintained his innocence in the trial, and ​Marca have now confirmed that the former midfielder has been cleared of all charges.

Alonso was charged alongside two other men, tax advisor Iván Zaldúa and businessman Ignasi Maestre, for allegedly avoiding paying €2m worth of taxes relating to his image rights over the three-year period.





The case was initially suspended back in January, after which Alonso said (via the ​Daily Mail ): " If I have the conviction and the confidence that I have done things correctly, that I have cooperated from the start and have never hidden anything, I have to defend myself and confide in justice."

Plenty of high-profile stars have been found guilty of tax evasion in Spain in recent years, including both ​Cristiano Ronaldo and ​Lionel Messi .





Ronaldo admitted the charges and was hit with a fine of £16.5m, while Messi and his father paid a combined €5m after being found guilty by a court.





Fortunately for Alonso, he has avoided any such punishments by being cleared of all charges, meaning he can return to focusing on his position as Real Sociedad B manager.

The former ​Real and ​Liverpool midfielder took up the position during the summer and he has led the team to fourth in the Segunda División B this season, just three points behind leaders UD Logroñés.





It is his first management job since retiring from ​Bayern Munich in 2018, although he did spend time with Real's Under-14 side while he completed his UEFA coaching course.

