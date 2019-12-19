Xabi Alonso & Former Liverpool Coach in Running for Manchester City Assistant Manager Job

Xabi Alonso has emerged as a surprise contender to become Manchester City's new assistant manager next season, alongside former Liverpool coach Rodolfo Borrell.





Pep Guardiola is currently missing a permanent number two, after former assistant boss Mikel Arteta left the club to take the top job at Arsenal in December last year.





Borrell stepped up to fill Arteta's shoes, but could face competition from fellow former Liverpool man Alonso to take the position next season.





According to Goal, Borrell is the current favourite for the job. The 49-year-old has followed Guardiola around Europe as part of his back room team, joining City in 2014 as technical director, before becoming first-team coach and then temporary assistant manager in December 2019.





Prior to joining City, Borrell was first brought to the Premier League by Rafael Benitez. He coached the Liverpool Under-18s and reserve team during a five-year spell with the club.





Former Chelsea development officer Michael Beale worked with Borrell at Anfield, and praised his ability as a defensive coach.





"Rodolfo came from Barcelona with Olympiacos in between," Beale said. "He was the reserve team manager at the time I came in and he was a very good coach.





“He was very good defensively, which isn’t exactly what you expect of a former Barcelona coach. I think Guardiola credited him in his book for helping him learn a lot about pressing and counter-pressing. I found that fascinating.”





Although Borrell is considered the frontrunner, Guardiola's close friend Alonso is also in the mix.





The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder is currently enjoying his first foray into management at boyhood club Real Sociedad.





Alonso has guided the Sociedad B team to fifth place in the Spanish third tier since taking the post in June 2019.





The Spaniard spent time at the Etihad campus in 2018 in preparation for a coaching career, and played under Guardiola for two years at Bayern Munich.





Domenec Torrent - Guardiola's assistant at Barcelona and Bayern - is also in the running. The 57-year-old has been without a club since leaving Man City's New York franchise in November 2019.



