Xabi Alonso signs new deal to stay at Real Sociedad amid Germany links

Real Sociedad have poured further cold water on reports that B-team manager Xabi Alonso will leave the club by announcing a new contract for the Spaniard which runs until 2022.

Alonso had been heavily linked with a move to Borussia Monchengladbach, who reportedly wanted to bring him back to the Bundesliga to replace the departing Marco Rose in the summer.

Some reports went as far as to say that deal was done, but were soon forced to backpedal when Kicker decisively stated that Alonso 'will not be' the next Gladbach manager.

The 39-year-old has impressed in charge of the Sociedad B-team, who he has sitting top of their section in Segunda Division B - the regionalised third tier of Spanish football.

His performances have generated plenty of interest, but any move to take him away from the Basque side just got a little bit more complicated, as Sociedad have confirmed a year's extension to his contract.

Part of the appeal with Alonso was that his contract was due to expire in the summer, but Sociedad will now be due a compensation fee should he choose to pursue one of the options he has on the table.

A statement from the club reads: "Real Sociedad and Xabi Alonso have reached an agreement to renew the Sanse coach's contract until June 30, 2022.

"Xabi Alonso has been excited about 'continuing to grow in the project' and comforted by 'helping in the last push of Zubieta's formation'. With the participation in the Segunda B Pro achieved, Alonso has 'more goals and ambitions this season that will make us challenge ourselves'."

The short-term nature of the deal suggests Sociedad are under no illusions that Alonso won't be manager of their reserve, or Sanse, team for long. He returned to the club where he came through as a player in 2019, and has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting coaches in Spanish football under the Sociedad umbrella.

The former Liverpool man has long been tipped as a potential successor to Imanol Alguacil in the senior set-up, but despite Sunday's thrashing at the hands of Barcelona, they are going strong in La Liga and are in pole position for a fifth-placed finish.