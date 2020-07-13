Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been offered the chance to join Fenerbahçe this summer, but the financial side of an agreement could prove to be problematic.





The 28-year-old has tumbled down the pecking order at Anfield, managing just 181 minutes of Premier League action over seven appearances, and he has started just three games in all competition this year.





Shaqiri has barely featured for Liverpool this season

His seven minutes towards the end of the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal were his first since early January, so it has long been clear that Shaqiri's time at Liverpool is coming to an end. According to Fotomaç, Fenerbahçe have given the Swiss international a chance to reignite his career.





The Turkish giants have put a contract worth close to £35,000-a-week on the table, but Shaqiri is holding out for somewhere closer to the £50,000 mark. Talks between the two parties are expected to continue.





Liverpool are happy to let Shaqiri hold talks with Fener as they are eager to cut ties with the winger this summer, and it is even suggested that they might be willing to terminate Shaqiri's contract to get him off their books.





He remains under contract at Anfield until 2023, so it seems quite far-fetched to suggest that Liverpool are so desperate to offload him that they would pass up on the chance to earn a not-insignificant transfer fee and terminate his deal.





Turkish rivals Galatasaray are also touted as potential suitors, which could spark a bidding war for both a transfer fee and a wage packet.





Liverpool are not expected to be too busy in the transfer market this summer, so if they do manage to offload Shaqiri, the Reds likely won't search for a replacement.





Harvey Elliott could be given Shaqiri's spot in the first team

Instead, young Harvey Elliott could be handed a fringe role in the first team, with Jürgen Klopp keen to see the club's academy gems break through to the senior side next season.





Alongside Elliott, midfielder Curtis Jones is expected to continue his impressive rise to prominence when next season gets underway, while right-back Neco Williams will offer cover to Trent Alexander-Arnold as well as the left-sided Andy Robertson.





