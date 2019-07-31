Xherdan Shaqiri Provides Positive Injury Update After Missing Liverpool's 2-0 Victory Over Man Utd

​Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has confirmed his absence from the club's 2-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday was merely a precaution.

A strained hamstring saw the Switzerland international miss three games during the winter period, having already sat out eight matches in the early stages of the campaign due to a calf issue. He has made only three starts for the Reds this campaign, while making a further seven appearances from the bench.

Speaking to the club's ​official website, Shaqiri said: "[The injury] is just slight. I had a little problem in training. So, I hope I might be back later this week. Let’s see - I cannot say now, but it will be good if so.





Discussing his mindset towards the setbacks he has faced in 2019/20, the 28-year-old explained: "I didn’t have a lot of playing rhythm [in the first half of the campaign]. I missed pre-season also, and there were different reasons why I got some knocks, maybe.





"I’m staying positive and I still try to have the opportunity to give my best and to help the team," he concluded.





An appearance in ​Liverpool's league meeting with ​Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night is doubtful, but Shaqiri could play a role in his side's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Shrewsbury Town three days later.

It's understood he would be open to leaving Anfield as he looks to find a solution for his 'disappointing' lack of game-time. However, all escape routes have now been blocked, with the Reds ​refusing to let any of their first-team players leave in January.





That has seen a potential loan move to Roma ​​fall flat in recent weeks. Jurgen Klopp is adamant Shaqiri is a core member of his squad, viewing the playmaker as a useful impact substitute when he's looking to shake things up.

