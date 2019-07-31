Xherdan Shaqiri Provides Positive Injury Update After Missing Liverpool's 2-0 Victory Over Man Utd

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has confirmed his absence from the club's 2-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday was merely a precaution.
A strained hamstring saw the Switzerland international miss three games during the winter period, having already sat out eight matches in the early stages of the campaign due to a calf issue. He has made only three starts for the Reds this campaign, while making a further seven appearances from the bench.
Speaking to the club's official website, Shaqiri said: "[The injury] is just slight. I had a little problem in training. So, I hope I might be back later this week. Let’s see - I cannot say now, but it will be good if so.
Discussing his mindset towards the setbacks he has faced in 2019/20, the 28-year-old explained: "I didn’t have a lot of playing rhythm [in the first half of the campaign]. I missed pre-season also, and there were different reasons why I got some knocks, maybe.
"I’m staying positive and I still try to have the opportunity to give my best and to help the team," he concluded.
An appearance in Liverpool's league meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night is doubtful, but Shaqiri could play a role in his side's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Shrewsbury Town three days later.
It's understood he would be open to leaving Anfield as he looks to find a solution for his 'disappointing' lack of game-time. However, all escape routes have now been blocked, with the Reds refusing to let any of their first-team players leave in January.
That has seen a potential loan move to Roma fall flat in recent weeks. Jurgen Klopp is adamant Shaqiri is a core member of his squad, viewing the playmaker as a useful impact substitute when he's looking to shake things up.
Source : 90min