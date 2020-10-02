Xherdan Shaqiri Set for Liverpool Exit - Two Clubs 'Open Talks' Over Permanent Deal

It's been a two-year rollercoaster, but it may finally be time for Liverpool's little square-shaped Prince to say goodbye. Xherdan Shaqiri's absence from Thursday's Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal has been explained - two clubs are in negotiations to sign him permanently ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

He hasn't managed to feature consistently for the Reds since his £13m move from Stoke City in 2018, but his impact in short bursts have repaid that modest fee. 13 goal-involvements in 42 appearances, including that match-winning cameo against Manchester United at Anfield, culminated with a stunning free-kick against Lincoln a week ago, but it appears he has now made his last appearance in a Liverpool shirt.

The Echo were quick out on Thursday evening with a report explaining his surprise absence from the Thursday's squad. Harry Wilson filled the role he was expected to in midfield, but while some were concerned about another injury to Shaqiri, they noted that his omission was due to the interest that has emerged in his signature.

Klopp on Shaqiri; "I don't want to say something about [his future]. He is not injured and he didn't do anything wrong. It is the time of year where the manager gets some info and then we have to act." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 1, 2020

That was followed up by The Athletic's James Pearce this morning, who went into a little more detail. Pearce reports that the club had expected offers to arrive, and when that came to fruition with two bids on Thursday, the decision was taken between Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards to leave him out of the EFL Cup clash.

There is now a universal acceptance that a departure is likely before Monday's deadline, though no-one seems willing to nail their colours to the mast on who the interested clubs could be. At least one is said to be from Serie A, where there was interest from Lazio previously.

As for the other party, it really is anyone's guess. Goal's Neil Jones speculates that it could be a club in Germany, and it does seem Schalke-ish, if we're swinging wildly.

Shaqiri is expected to follow Rhian Brewster out of the club, as Liverpool look to recoup most of the £80m they have spent on new signings this summer. £28m has already been brought in, £23m will be raised through Brewster, and the Reds are hoping for something close to £20m for Shaqiri.

The aforementioned Wilson and Marko Grujic - who also featured against Arsenal - could then see them turn a profit on transfers before the deadline.