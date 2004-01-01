Yasser Larouci Turns Down New Liverpool Contract in Favour of Anfield Departure

Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci has turned down a new long-term deal with the club in favour of moving on to pastures new this summer.

The 19-year-old was one of a number of Liverpool youngsters to make his senior debut this season, featuring against Everton and Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

However, Football Insider claim that he's turned down the offer of a new and improved five-year deal at Anfield, and will instead look to leave the club this summer or next - when his current contract expires.

The Reds do not expect Larouci to remain with the club past the summer transfer window, and he has already commenced talks with other teams.

Newly promoted Leeds are one of a number of sides who were impressed by the full-back's brief appearances for Liverpool, and could target him ahead of their first season back in the top flight in 16 years. Likewise, Norwich - fresh from their relegation from the Premier League - and Brentford - fresh from their playoff final heartache - are also in the race to sign the teenager.

Larouci has been with Liverpool since signing from French outfit Le Havre in 2017. Having initially joined as a winger, the Algerian has been converted to a full-back following his move to Merseyside, and was part of the Liverpool side that won the 2019 FA Youth Cup.

Liverpool are in the market for another left back this summer to offer cover for Andy Robertson - who played 49 times in all competitions for the Red during their 2019/20 title winning campaign - and have their sights set on Norwich's Jamal Lewis.

The Reds have prepared a bid of £10m for the 22-year-old, but the Canaries consider this way off the mark and are said to be standing firm on their valuation of £20m. Lewis remains eager to join the Premier League champions - but they may have to look elsewhere with funds tight at Anfield this summer.