Yaya Toure reveals friendly contact with Jurgen Klopp but not Pep Guardiola

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has revealed that he regularly texts Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and is on friendly terms with the German, but he doesn't even have Pep Guardiola's phone number.

Toure was an integral part of Guardiola's Barcelona side that won a historic treble in the 2008/09 season, while the duo were reunited at Man City in 2016.

However, the Catalan coach didn't always favour the Ivorian and the two have a frosty relationship, with Toure claiming that Guardiola had 'problems with Africans' four years ago.

Toure has now admitted in an interview with The Times that he has since written to Guardiola to apologise, but has not heard back from him.

"I put that in the past and put it down to the Covid situation,” Toure said. “I wish to see him. I will be delighted. I need to talk to people who have a passion for football. I haven’t been in touch with him because I don’t have his number."

While Toure is not in touch with Guardiola, he is with Liverpool boss Klopp. The former midfielder has been working with various coaches as he attempts to forge his own career in management, notably having a recent stint with Tottenham's academy.

"Klopp, when he wins games, I text him and he is delighted and he always invites me [to meet him] and texts me back. Does this guy rest? I don’t think so, he loves football. He’s a top, top, guy," Toure added.

Klopp's Liverpool trail Guardiola's Man City by just one point heading into their final nine Premier League games of the season, while they will meet in the FA Cup semi-finals and could face off in the Champions League final come May.

When asked for his thoughts on the season as it heads into its final stretch, Toure said: "Liverpool and [Manchester] City are separated by one point and they are going to fight until the end. I hope City will win it because I am a City fan, but it’s so unpredictable and Liverpool are so, so strong."