Yes, Roberto Firmino Is Vital to Liverpool - But the Numbers Just Don't Add Up

Roberto Firmino's influence and indeed importance to this Liverpool team was once again made perfectly clear for all to see as he came off the bench to help his side battle past Aston Villa at the weekend.





With the league title, of course, already wrapped up, boss Jurgen Klopp opted to make a few changes to his starting lineup for the first game at Anfield since being crowned champions, with Divock Origi coming into the team to replace Firmino through the centre.





The clash with Villa was a chance for Klopp's men to get back to winning ways, after defeat to Man City, as they look to finish the season strongly and chase yet more records.





But, for the second game running, Liverpool didn't look themselves. The passing was sloppy, there was no movement and they struggled to really pose a threat. In fact, their first shot on target came just before half time.





Villa, who are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table, looked like they could leave Anfield with a point, or potentially even more.





But the game changed when Klopp made a triple substitution just after the hour mark.





Liverpool's substitutes made a real difference when they came on

The Reds took the lead just ten minutes later through Sadio Mane, before Curtis Jones made it 2-0 in the final minute of normal time. It was a game of fine margins and while Mane, particularly, received praise for his effort to break the deadlock, Firmino once again showed why he is the link that makes this Liverpool side tick, as he made the perfect run to open the space up for Mane to finish the move.





Knowing where to move and when to make a run, the Brazil international provides the necessary platform for the likes of Mane and Mohamed Salah to shine.





We've seen it time and time again in recent years. There is no denying his crucial role in this Liverpool team - but the Reds need him to take his game to the next level and influence matches in a greater number of ways, notably via his goalscoring contributions.





Liverpool need more from Firmino in front of goal

It goes without saying that Firmino isn't an out-and-out striker, he isn't a poacher. Instead he comes deep to play one-twos with his midfielders, allowing one of the two wide forwards to make darting runs in-field. The 28-year-old brings the best out of those around him, with his runs and incisive passing constantly causing problems for opponents.





He is essentially the attacking glue.





But his figures in front of goal can't simply be ignored. After all, he is, well...a forward.





The obvious place to start would be his goalscoring figures. In 2019/20, Firmino has bagged 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions. In comparison, Mane has 20 goals to his name so far, while Salah has 21 - they have also picked up 12 and 11 assists respectively.





It is undoubtedly true, Firmino's work allows Mane and Salah - two of the Premier League's most naturally prolific forwards - to pose a greater threat in front of goal, but while it may appear as though his willingness to drop deep and supply others may hinder his ability to get into shooting positions, this isn't always the case.





Salah and Mane have been impressive in front of goal again this season

In fact, the Brazilian ranks third in the Premier League in terms of shots taken in 2019/20, having managed 92 so far.





That is just in the league.





That is eight more than Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has 20 league goals to his name so far this campaign. Firmino's tally of 92 shots is also 20 more than Leicester's Jamie Vardy, and 27 more than teammate Mane has managed.





But what is perhaps more concerning is the fact that he actually sits sixth in terms of shots on target, having forced a goalkeeper into making a save on 37 occasions in the league this season. And to make matters worse, Firmino ranks third in the league for big chances missed, having failed to convert 20 goalscoring opportunities up to this point.





Firmino has wasted a large number of goalscoring opportunities

Eight goals from 92 shots, as well as 20 chances missed, simply is a weak return for a forward, who has been part of a Liverpool team who stormed to Premier League glory.





There's also his record at Anfield in recent times. Indeed, Firmino came into the clash with Villa having failed to score at Anfield in the league in 17 matches, a run which dates back to March 2019. During this time, he has managed 51 shots - but none have found the net. This run continued as he failed to net against Villa.





This is a Liverpool team that have been setting records for fun and are chasing even more. But they need more from their first-choice centre forward. The Reds are clearly somewhat interested in strengthening up front, with the club persistently linked with a move for Timo Werner. However, their lack of desire to spend big in the next transfer window meant they missed out on his signature.





FIRMINO #⃣9⃣ ?



With this being the case, Firmino now needs to develop his game. His movement, vision, skill and willingness to link play are attributes that make him such a valuable member of this Liverpool squad, but it is time for him to take his game to the next level because, after all, it is what is required of a number nine.





Not just any number nine either, but one who is leading the line for the Premier League champions and record breakers.





