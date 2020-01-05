Young Liverpool Star's Progress Has Stopped Reds From Spending Big This Summer

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool recruitment bosses have little interest in signing another right back this summer, with the Reds decision-makers convinced that 18-year-old Neco Williams is capable of providing cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Nathaniel Clyne's long-term injury making Alexander-Arnold the only 'senior' right-back at the club, Liverpool were tipped to consider a move in that position in the summer. However, Williams’s initial showings in the first-team so far this season have apparently convinced Klopp that an expensive acquisition is unnecessary.

According to the Independent's Melissa Reddy, t he Reds boss isn't keen on spending '£30m+' on a player that would serve as a backup to arguably the best right back in Europe currently.





This means that the Wales youth international Williams could well be the unopposed second choice to Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order next season.

The 18-year-old - who joined the club when he was six - has represented Liverpool at an Under-18, 19 and 23 level and was part of the FA Youth Cup-winning side last year.

His performances in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League this season, in which he has one goal and four assists in 16 appearances, saw Williams earn his first senior start for the club in a Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal back in October. In what was a 5-5 thriller, the teenager impressed throughout and he set-up Divock Origi for the Reds' late equaliser before they went on to win on penalties 5-4.

After being part of the squad that won the Club World Cup back in December, Williams' stock continued to rise as he starred in Liverpool's shock 1-0 victory over Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round.

Although the up-and-down full back is yet to appear in the Premier League , his consistency at a youth level and in the cup competitions this season have certainly encouraged Klopp that Williams could turn into a regular first-teamer, following the same path of Alexander-Arnold.