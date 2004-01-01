Youssoufa Moukoko reveals future plans amid transfer interest

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has suggested that he will choose to stay at the club despite widespread transfer interest.

90min understands that Europe's elite, such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, are interested in signing the teenager once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Manuel Neuer interrupted a Germany press conference in which Moukoko was speaking to tell him to join Bayern last week, but Moukoko has now admitted that he loves Dortmund and could yet stay at Signal-Iduna Park.

"I feel so comfortable at BVB, I love the club. I’d really love to stay at Borussia Dortmund," he said to RND. "I want to understand what kind of project and perspective the club will offer me, it’s an important point."

Harry Symeou hosts Scott Saunders, Grizz Khan and Jack Gallagher to look back on France '98 as part of the 'Our World Cup' series. We take a trip down memory lane - join us!

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!

It has been speculated in the German media that Moukoko's contract issue will soon be resolved as Dortmund were simply waiting for his recent 18th birthday to pass before handing him a new deal.

Moukoko became Germany's youngest ever player to feature at a World Cup when he came off the bench in their 2-1 loss to Japan earlier this week.