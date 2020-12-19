Yves Bissouma: Why the Big Clubs Want Brighton's Combative Midfielder

'Tis the season to be silly. That's right folks, the January transfer window is upon us, and over the coming weeks we'll be treated to countless whispers and rumours from the footballing world - most of which turn out to be absolute rubbish.

One recently emerged transfer story which does seem to have a little more substance to it than most is Liverpool and Manchester United's interest in Yves Bissouma.

Both sides could be set to see a key midfielder depart their respective clubs over the coming months - with Georginio Wijnaldum and Paul Pogba potentially heading for pastures new - and Bissouma is being closely monitored by the Premier League pair.

Interest in the Seagulls midfielder isn't just limited to these shores, with clubs in France and Spain also keeping tabs on the Mali international, so just what is all the fuss about?

We've taken a closer look at the 24-year-old's undoubted credentials and outlined exactly what he could bring to a prospective new employer.

1. Fantastic Technical Ability

Bissouma is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

If you're looking for a player who is going to grab you 15 goals-a-season from midfield or produce defence splitting passes to unlock defences, then you've come to the wrong man (that being said, his sole strike this season away at Everton wasn't bad).



However, if you need a midfielder who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and more than adept at distributing to his teammates, then Bissouma is exactly who you're looking for.



While Brighton haven't been at their best this campaign, Graham Potter's side prides itself on being able to keep hold of the ball and sustain attacks, and the Mali international is a huge part of that ethos.



He's proven himself to be comfortable taking the ball from defenders and opening the game up on the half-turn, while his quick feet and ability to seamlessly shift his weight mean he's more than capable of receiving the ball under pressure.

2. Breaks Up Play

Bissouma lunges into a challenge | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Despite their desire to play football and retain possession, Brighton are ultimately a team who have spent the majority of their stay in the Premier League fighting towards the bottom end of the table.



Therefore, Potter's men need to be able to break up play when they're camped in their own half, and Bissouma is one of the main contributors to that task.



The midfielder has got the positional awareness and the nous to step in and disrupt the opposition's play, while he's got the engine and the focus needed to battle for 90 minutes as teams look to build pressure and pick the Brighton lock.

3. Quick Transition

Bissouma would be perfect for any team that likes to spring quick attacks | BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Being able to break up play is all well and good, but if you don't have the ability to carry the ball and do something with the possession you've just won back for your team, then you're going to be pretty limited as a midfielder.



Bissouma's ability to carry the ball and spring attacks has become a feature of Brighton's play as he's started to settle in England, making him the perfect option for any side who looks to soak up pressure before bursting forward.

4. Tough Tackling

Bissouma can break up play in the centre of the park | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

No player in the Seagulls squad even comes close to Bissouma in the tackling ranks this season.



The midfield enforcer has completed an average of 3.3 tackles-per-game this season - comfortably the highest figure in the Brighton squad. However, his combative nature does see him occasionally overstep the mark, having already received four yellow cards and a red in the Premier League this campaign.



It would be wrong to try and curtail the midfielder's fiery streak as it's a part of his game which makes him such a well-rounded player, but if he could show a little more maturity as he develops it would stop him picking up needless bookings.

5. Good Engine

Bissouma has the engine needed as a midfield enforcer | Pool/Getty Images

If you're going to play in the centre of any Premier League midfield it's a bit of a given that you're going to be fit, but Bissouma has an engine to rival most.



Apart from Brighton's defeat to Manchester United in September - which the midfielder missed through suspension - Bissouma has started every league game for Potters' side this season and has been substituted just once.



While this may seem a relatively flimsy point to make (he's probably their best player, why wouldn't he play nearly every minute of the season?), the Mali international continues to produce lung-busting runs throughout the 90 minutes as he attempts to link Brighton's play.



In truth, he could fit into most styles of play, whether you're looking to keep hold of the ball and need quality technicians in the centre of the pitch, or you need someone with an engine who can carry the ball. There's not much this lad can't do.