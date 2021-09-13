Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss Liverpool tie with Achilles injury

AC Milan will once again be without striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Wednesday when his side take on Liverpool as the Swede is struggling with an Achilles injury.

Ibrahimovic had only just returned from a knee injury which kept him on the sidelines for four months, coming off the bench to score in a 30-minute cameo in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lazio.

Well, unfortunately, he's back on the sidelines again. Antonio Vitiello was the first to reveal that Ibrahimovic has a problem with his Achilles tendon and he will play no part in the Liverpool game as a result.

The 39-year-old's injury is not thought to be too serious and his absence is more of a precaution, with Milan reluctant to risk him after such a lengthy lay-off with his knee injury.

Instead, he will remain at home while Milan take on Liverpool, meaning manager Stefano Pioli now has a decision to make over which striker to turn to in Ibrahimovic's absence.

It was Ante Rebic who started against Lazio, but the Croatian is more of a winger by trade. Interestingly, striker Rafael Leao got the nod on the left wing for that game, and it worked out alright as the duo combined for the Portugal international to open the scoring.

Former Chelsea man Olivier Giroud, who netted twice in his last appearance for Milan, is also an option. He missed the Lazio game after testing positive for COVID-19 but is expected to be fit enough to feature here.

Giroud netted against Liverpool when he last faced the Reds in July 2020 and boasts more experience against Jurgen Klopp's back line compared to Pioli's other options.

Milan are also without Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko, who picked up an injury against Lazio and was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from fans, as well as fellow midfielder Rade Krunic.